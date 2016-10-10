UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of rape is released

Detectives are investigating a report of a serious sexual offence in Horley at the weekend.

Police say the incident is alleged to have happened sometime between 00.15am and 4.45am on Saturday, October 8 in the Victoria Road area.

A police cordon was in place as officers carried out inquiries.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and was in police custody earlier today.

He has since been released from custody and faces no further action.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.