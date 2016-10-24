UPDATE: Police release CCTV image following football club break in

Police investigating the theft of champagne from Crawley Town Football Club last week have released a CCTV image.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at Crawley Town Football Club on Thursday, October 20.

Officers carrying out a routine patrol noticed a person stood by the back gate of the stadium at around 1.30am.

He ran away and on inspection the officers confirmed there had been a forced entry into ‘Redz Bar’. A small quantity of cash had been stolen, police say.

It is believed the same man returned to the scene at around 4.15am and stole some bottles of champagne.

PC Luke Farley said: “The man pictured in the image could hold some vital information about the break-in and so we would very much like to speak with him.

“If this is you, or perhaps if you saw anything suspicious in the area, then please get in touch.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 50 of 20/10.

Alternatively, members of the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

