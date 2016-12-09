UPDATE: Shop evacuated after suspicious package closes town centre

A Crawley store was evacuated after a suspicious package was found in the town centre.

Police were called to Queen’s Square at about 7.45am after a wrapped parcel was left on top of a phone box.

Officers said it was left by a man who had then walked off.

The area was cordoned off while the package was assessed. It was found to be harmless and contained a set of picture frames.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Enquiries will continue to try to establish who left the parcel there.

“One shop was evacuated, but no residential premises were affected.”

The cordon has since been removed and the area is now re-open.

