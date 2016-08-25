UPDATE: Ten arrested after people ‘seen on top of lorry’ in Horsham

Ten people, including three children, have now been arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK after a number of people were spotted on top of a lorry in Horsham, police have said.

Officers were called to the A264 close to Rusper Road roundabout at about 3.45pm yesterday (Wednesday August 24).

The police helicopter was also called and searched a nearby woodland after people were seen leaving the vehicle.

Police said eight people were detained following the search close to Pondtail Road.

A further two people were located in the back of the lorry, officers added.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Four men, three women, two boys and a girl – all aged between 14 and 35 – and all from Vietnam, have been arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK.

“They are being referred to immigration officers for interview, and the incident is being led by the Home Office.”

