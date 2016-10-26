UPDATE: Wallet returned to rightful owner after CCTV appeal

A woman sought by officers investigating the alleged theft of a wallet has come forward to say she had been trying to reunite it with its owner.

Police released a CCTV image earlier today following the alleged theft of a wallet from at Broadfield newsagents, Broadfield Barton, Crawley.

In an update this afternoon Sussex Police said that the woman they had been wanting to talk to came forward to say that she had been trying to find the rightful owner herself. The wallet and contents have been returned to him and no further action is being taken.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.