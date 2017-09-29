UPDATE: Warning over car break-in spate

Police have released more details as they continue to investigate a spate of thefts from cars across Horsham.

Officer issued a warning yesterday after multiple parked cars were broken into across the town in a space of a few weeks.

Thieves forced their way into vehicles in the Lemmington Way, Hatchlands, Winterbourne and Pondtail Road areas.

Police said they could not confirm how many had been targeted but a variety of valuable items including tools, electronic equipment and personal items had been stolen.

The force launched a new campaign, Operation Blackout, to combat the issue and released a desperate plea to residents to keep their vehicles secure.

Sergeant Adam Ferries, of the Horsham neighbourhood policing team, said: “We have had some success with our investigations, but we would still ask motorists to reduce the risk of becoming victims by removing, or at least concealing, any valuables; ensuring doors and windows are secure, and parking in brightly-lit areas.”

He added: “We’re also encouraging anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious, or who is unfortunate enough to become a victim of theft themselves, to report it to police immediately using 999. Other information that may be of help can be sent online or by phoning 101.”

A 50-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Rusper Road, Horsham, and reported for summons.