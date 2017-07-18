VIDEO: Man arrested after gunshots fired in Ardingly

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after gunshots were fired in Ardingly last night (July 17).

Police said the shots were fired at a house in Oaklands, Ardingly, at about 8.30pm and at a windscreen of a parked car in Gowers Close.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “No one was hurt in the house but a door was damaged. The suspect was arrested three hours later following a search by officers and the police helicopter.

“The 41-year-old man in remains in custody for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Vicki Tomlinson added: “This was a targeted attack on someone known to the suspect. He has been arrested and is in custody and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who has CCTV cameras in the area where it happened, to get in touch with us.”

Forensics at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

People can contact the police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Mead.

