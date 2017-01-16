VIDEO: Man charged after suspicious device found in Hassocks

A Hassocks man has been charged with explosive offences after a suspicious device was found at his house on Saturday (January 14).

David Smith, 50, unemployed of Belmont Close was charged on Sunday (January 15) with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, according to police.

Man arrested on charges of making explosives at Belmont Lane, Hassocks, West Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Police said he is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates on Monday (January 16).

Officers evacuated Belmont Close for most of the day on Saturday and a controlled explosion was carried out to make the area safe, according to Sussex Police.

Video: Eddie Mitchell

