VIDEO: Police investigate after serious assault leaves man in hospital

Police are investigating a serious assault in Worthing which left a man in hospital last night (January 27).

Officers were called to Pavilion Road at about 8.30pm after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police at the scene in Pavilion Road.

Police said two men got out of the vehicle and attacked a man before running off.

The 21-year-old victim, from Essex, was rushed to hospital where he remains fully conscious and under police guard, a police spokesman said.

Officers have identified two men they wish to speak to following the attack. The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are continuing today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 139 27/01.

Related stories: Hunt for two after serious assault in Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.