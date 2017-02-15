‘Violent’ offender could be in Crawley

Sussex Police is hunting 26-year-old Paul Coulter, who could be in Brighton, Hove or Crawley.

Coulter was sentenced to eight months in prison when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on July 25 last year, when he was convicted of possessing a knife.

He was released on licence from Rochester prison on November 23, but police said he has since breached the terms of that licence.

His last known address was North Road, Brighton, but he also has links to Crawley and Hove, according to police.

Coulter is described as having dark hair, blue eyes, a scarred face and tattoos on his right hand and arm. Officers also said ‘he can be violent’.

Anyone who sees Coulter - or knows of his whereabouts - should not approach him, but should call police on 999.

Information can also be reported online here, with the reference 999 of 02/03.