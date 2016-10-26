West Sussex man wanted for recall to prison

Police in West Sussex are looking for 26-year old Todd Mackenzie, who is wanted for recall to prison having broken the terms of his release licence, police have confirmed.

A police statement said: “Mackenzie, who is white, 5’6”, and of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes, was released on licence in August this year, part way through a 15 months sentence for causing actual bodily harm imposed at Chichester Crown Court on 22 April.

“However the Probation Service now require his recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

“Mackenzie frequents Burgess Hill, Littlehampton and Worthing, and there have been reports that he has recently stayed in a camper van parked in the Gloucester Road area of Littlehampton.

“Anyone who sees him, or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but to contact Sussex Police via 101 or 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 366 of 21/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

