What are the biggest crime issues in your area?

Which types of crime should be treated as priorities by police in Crawley?

The Safer Crawley Partnership is asking residents to identify what community safety issues are important for Crawley as part of a drive to reduce crime.

The partnership is made up of organisations including Crawley Borough Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Crawley CCG and Probation and works to reduce crime and disorder, substance misuse, anti-social behaviour and reduce reoffending.

Each year the partnership carries out an assessment to identify what issues it needs to focus on over the next 12 months and this survey will help inform this piece of work alongside current crime trends.

The short survey asks:

- What are you most concerned about in your neighbourhood?

- What crimes do you think should be treated as priorities?

- Are you worried about becoming a victim of crime?

- Have you been a victim of crime in the past 12 months?

Councillor Michael Jones, chair of the Safer Crawley Partnership and cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We want your views so please take a few moments to complete this survey and tell us what matters most to you.

“The Safer Crawley Partnership needs to understand your priorities for reducing crime and increasing community safety so we can target our resources to help make the town safer.”

Members of the public can make their views heard by visiting www.crawley.gov.uk/communitysafety until 28 February.

