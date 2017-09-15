Window smashed and roofing stolen as churches targeted by thieves

Windows were smashed and lead roofing was stolen as two churches were targeted by thieves.

Police said Horsham Methodist Church in London Road, Horsham, was broken into on Thursday September 7.

Officers said thieves gained access by smashing a window. Cupboard doors were broken and several items were stolen.

Officers said it was not clear what had been stolen at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 0219 07/09/2017.

In a separate incident St Peters Church in Street Lane, Ardingly, was also targeted by thieves.

Police said on Sunday September 10 sections of lead was stolen from the building’s roof.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 0509 10/09/2017