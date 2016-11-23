Witness appeal after repeated shoplifting at luxury East Grinstead shop

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with a number of thefts and attempted thefts from a luxury clothes shop in East Grinstead.

At around 4.30pm on Friday (11 November), two men walked into Broadleys in the High Street and were believed to be acting suspiciously, according to a police spokesperson.

CCTV footage from Sussex Police: Do you recognise these people?

When questioned by a member of staff, both men ran from the shop, with one of them pushing the staff member out of the way, the spokesperson said.

It comes after two other men came into the store on Wednesday, 2 November, one of whom distracted the assistant while the other stole two jackets, confirmed the spokesperson.

Meanwhile on Thursday, November 3, two men stole around £1000 worth of clothes including Tommy Hilfiger t-shirts and sweaters as well as Hugo Boss jackets, the spokesperson said.

One of the suspects was described as white, around 6ft and in his 30s and was wearing a baseball cap, according to the spokesperson, while the second was carrying a large, red plastic carrier bag.

On Friday, November 4 at 3pm it was reported a customer took two shirts into the changing room but only came out with one, the spokesperson said.

When challenged, he was found to be wearing the second shirt under his clothes. The suspect walked out empty-handed, the spokesperson said.

PC Tessa Heath said: “Do you recognise any of the people in these images?

“We would like to speak with them in connection with these incidents as well as anyone who was in the area and saw something suspicious.”

Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1062 of 11/11.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

