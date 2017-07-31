Witness appeal after teen attacked with ‘knife or screwdriver’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was attacked with a ‘knife or screwdriver’ in Crawley.

The 17-year-old was attacked at Pelham Drive roundabout between 7.45pm to 8pm on Thursday (July 27), and was taken to East Surrey Hospital.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Six men approached the victim and his two friends and it is believed a small knife or screwdriver was involved.”

Police are searching for a teenager, aged around 19, of Asian appearance.

He was described as 5ft 6in, of skinny build, with short black hair and a short shaped beard.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black Armani t-shirt, a black baseball cap, dark blue jeans and wearing a belt with two gold circles on it, said police.

The second man the police would like to speak to is described as of Asian appearance, around 6ft, of stocky build, aged in his early 20s and wearing a black hooded top, added police. If anyone was in the area at the time or has any information on the incident, they can report online here quoting reference 1387 of 27/07 or call police on 101.

