Witness appeal after train passenger exposed himself to teenage girl

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl on a train between East Grinstead and Riddlesdown, a spokesperson has said.

A teenage girl boarded a train and started doing her homework at around 4.37pm on Monday, October 31, the British Transport Police spokesperson said.

As the train left Lingfield station, she noticed a man sitting opposite who she initially believed was on his mobile phone, according to the spokesperson.

As she looked at him, she saw the man was exposing himself, the spokesperson said.

The teen then collected her belongings and left the carriage, confirmed the spokesperson.

Officers said they would like to speak to the man in this image in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 122 of 9/12.

