Witnesses sought after car damaged with sledge hammer

Police are seeking witnesses after a car was badly damaged with a sledge hammer in Crawley.

The car – a new 66-plate Toyota Rav 4 sports utility vehicle – was parked outside the main entrance to dealers Motorline Toyota in Manor Royal, Crawley, according to police.

Police said the attack occurred at around 10pm on Friday (December 23) and involved two men on a moped, both dressed in dark clothing. After smashing up the vehicle, both rode off on the moped towards Crawley town centre.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened, noticed two men on a moped or who may have any other information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 398 of 24/12

Details can also be reported online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or by calling 101.

A further option is to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

