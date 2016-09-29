Woman pushed to ground and robbed in Crawley

A woman was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen in a robbery in Crawley, police said.

Police were called to Broadfield at around 1am on Wednesday (September 28).

Officers said a 39-year-old local woman was pushed to the ground in Coachmans Drive and had her handbag stolen.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The suspect was described as a black man, of skinny build wearing dark clothing and a hoody.

“Officers carried out a search of the area and arrested a 38-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed until 3 November while enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 48 of 28/09.

