Crowdfunding appeal for unique new restaurant

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched by an award-winning chef to complete a unique new restaurant.

Matt Gillan, former Michelin-starred chef at The Pass restaurant at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding, aims to open the new restaurant in Brighton within weeks.

The unique restaurant will be open by day as the Red Roaster cafe - a top coffee venue - and, by night, as high-end restaurant Pike & Pine.

Four months of refurbishment work have been taking place and Matt has now launched an £80,000 crowdfunding appeal to help finance the renovation of a garden area.

He said: “We set out with an ambitious goal but we certainly didn’t go in to this project financially unprepared. We had a generous contingency fund and were certain we could complete the project on budget. There are certain things you just can’t prepare for and we weren’t prepared for them.”

See https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1071947152/red-roaster-reimagined