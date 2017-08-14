Date set for funeral of former Crawley mayor

Have your say

The wife of former Crawley mayor Keith Blake said she had been “overwhelmed” by the reaction to his death.

Keith, 72, died at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on August 3.

His wife Sally, herself a two-time town mayor, has been inundated with letters, cards, emails and calls from people wishing to pay their respects.

Offering her thanks for their support, Sally said: “It’s been overwhelming really.

“He would be so proud to know he had so much respect from the people of the town.”

As well as messages from both the Conservative and Labour groups, Sally received condolences from the Royal Air Force Association, of which Keith was a member, and the Scouts.

Keith was president of the Crawley District Scout Association and selected it as his charity during his year as mayor.

Keith’s funeral will be held at St Margaret’s Church, Ifield, on Wednesday August 30 at noon.

All are welcome to attend. Sally asked for donations to be made to the Poppy Appeal.

She said of her husband: “He was just such a special person.

“There aren’t many in the world like him and I was so lucky to have found him.”

Keith and Sally were married for 39 years and were due to celebrate their 40th on September 8.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.