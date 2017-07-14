Dedicated staff clock up 100 years of service

Champagne and cake were the order of the day for a very special and unique celebration at Sofitel London Gatwick Hotel.

Four ambassadors of their team, all Crawley residents, have just clocked up a total of 100 years service. When they joined the hotel group in the 1990s, none of them expected to still be working with Sofitel today but all say they love coming to work at the hotel based at Gatwick Airport’s north terminal.

Alison Knight started as a room attendant so she could work hours around her young family. Twenty-one years later, she is now head of housekeeping with a team of 80-plus staff.

Paul Buckman has also served 21 years, starting as a hotel porter and now is head concierge, manning a 14-strong team. John Dale has happily stayed as the hotel’s electrician for the past 21 years, ensuring the smooth running of the building behind the scenes.

And longest serving member of staff is Judith Dagwell, now assistant finance controller, who started her career with Sofitel 27 years ago as a waitress when she was 18. “I was part of the opening team for the building and remember unpacking crockery for the restaurant wearing a hard hat as the hotel hadn’t been finished at that stage,” said Alison, who has also worked at Sofitel’s sister hotels the Arora in Crawley and Sofitel London Heathrow before coming back to the Gatwick-based hotel where she first started. “I have been very happy here and have met some interesting people and always been given the encouragement to move on and up.

“This is an amazing achievement.”