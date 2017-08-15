Deliveroo launches in Crawley

Deliveroo has launched in Crawley today (August 15), creating work for more than 50 riders in the first year.

The on-demand delivery service aims to deliver food direct from the restaurant kitchen to customers’ doors within 30 minutes.

Hungry residents will be able to order their favourite dishes from more than ten restaurants. Picture: Mikael Buck

From today, hungry residents of Crawley will be able to order their favourite dishes from more than ten restaurants including Leo’s Tapas, Fatboys Joint, Taj Mahal, Xenia Lounge and Taormina.

Caroline Hazlehurst at Deliveroo said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Crawley and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the town’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of chefs to customers’ doors.

“You’ll now be able to spot our riders around Crawley in their hyper-reflective kit who will bring food from our restaurants straight to customers’ doors.

“Locals can order from the fantastic variety of restaurants in Crawley, whatever they want, whenever they want, all from the comfort of their own home, office desk or wherever else hunger strikes.

We’re extremely excited to be launching in Crawley and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the town’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors. Caroline Hazlehurst at Deliveroo

“We already have a number of great restaurants on board and we are excited to expand and widen our offering in Crawley over the course of the next year.”

Fatboys Joint’s sestaurant manager added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo and giving our customers a new way to get their hands on the best burgers in Crawley.

“Deliveroo is a fantastic new addition to Crawley and we can’t wait to feed even more residents through home delivery.”

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.