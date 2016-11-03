Did you see the film crew in East Grinstead today?

Did you see the film crew in High Street earlier today?

Carmaker Suzuki was reportedly in East Grinstead to shoot a trailer for its new car.

Picture: Simon Kerr

Suzuki have been approached for comment.

