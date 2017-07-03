Disability fun day for youngsters

Children and young people with disabilities can enjoy a fun day at Cherry Lane Adventure Playground on Sunday July 16.

The playground has new additions, including a sand and water play area and tunnel underground zone.

Youngsters will have the option to take part in a range of activities, including multi-sports, football, soft-play, sensory art and Wheels for Wellbeing.

All activities will be supervised by qualified and experienced staff.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Cherry Lane is a great play area and I am delighted that we are able to offer these sessions specifically catering for those with disabilities.”

Sessions take place from 10am until 3pm for ages 25 and under and cost £12 per family (£10 with a compass card).

Please bring your own lunch and ensure that children are accompanied by a parent or carer at all times.

On the day, specialist toilet facilities will be provided for by Mobiloo.

For more information and to register, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/disabilitysport.

