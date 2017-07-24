Doctor quits top health authority post

Health authority boss Dr Amit Bhargava has resigned as chief clinical officer of the Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Bhargava has led the group - responsible for monitoring and paying for local health services - as a member of its governing body since April 2013.

In a statement today, the Clinical Commissioning Group said that Dr Bhargava would continue to practice as a GP with Southgate Medical Group in Crawley.

In his resignation letter, Dr Bhargava said: “The NHS faces big challenges, with the need for new partnerships and collaborations, and it is right that the leadership is also new and takes charge of its destiny to create a great future. I know we will continue to form a positive vision for health and care services for the people of Crawley - we have great talent, experience and ambition within our town.”

Interim group chairman Peter Nicolson, said: “Dr Bhargava has led the CCG and its predecessor organisations with distinction and has pioneered work that has achieved national recognition and success. He has been instrumental in championing ways of helping people live well with dementia; assisting those who suffer mental health crises and has done much to help the homeless and tackle the causes of social isolation.”

Meanwhile, the clinical commissioning group, which was last week placed in ‘special measures’ by NHS England, says it is ‘facing a challenging year in terms of financial recovery and will continue to work closely with NHS Horsham and Mid Sussex CCG and with our other partners in the Sussex and East Surrey Sustainability and Transformation Partnership as we work together to improve and join-up services to meet the changing needs of our communities.’

Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups are currently £20 million in the red.