Dragon Boat Festival returns

St Catherine’s Hospice Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Tilgate Park on September 10, to raise money to care for the terminally ill.

A spokesman said: “The Dragon Boat Festival is one of its most exhilarating fundraisers, and this year it’s bigger than ever.

Guests at last year's festival. Picture: Brendan Foster

“Between 10am and 4pm, come along to cheer on 35 teams, made up of local businesses, who have already signed up, as they race across Tilgate lake in a bid to be crowned 2017’s Dragon Boat champs.”

Tom Abbott, community and events fundraising manager at St Catherine’s, said: “This year marks 15 years of our Dragon Boat Festival and we’re ready to celebrate!

“By coming along to support this free event, you’re helping us be there for terminally ill people in your local community when life comes full circle.

“Last year, our festival raised more than £50,000, and we’re aiming to raise even more this year, so we hope lots of you will come out to support us, at what is always a great day out for all ages.”

For more information please visit www.stch.org.uk/DragonBoatFestival, email comfun@stch.org.uk, or call St Catherine’s events team on 01293 447361.

