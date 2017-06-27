Driver leads passengers to safety in bus blaze drama

A driver led passengers to safety from a burning bus near Southwater yesterday evening (June 26).

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Mill Straight, at the junction with the roundabout on the A24, at 6.30pm.

Metrobus said the driver ‘immediately pulled over’ after he saw smoke coming from the back of the 40 seater bus and a red light come on the dashboard.

Martin Harris, Metrobus managing director, said: “The driver - who has a decade of experience - immediately pulled over, evacuated the two passengers on the bus and called the emergency services.”

Three crews, from Horsham, Henfield and Partridge Green, attended. They extinguished the flames using three hose reels.

“Fortunately no-one was hurt and the only damage was to the rear of the bus,” Mr Harris said.

“The firewall that separates the engine from the saloon of the bus - where the seats are - did its job and contained the fire so it didn’t enter the interior of the bus.”

Firefighters said an investigation found a diesel tank had burst but they were not sure if this is what caused the blaze. It is being treated as an accident.

Mr Harris said: “Each bus gets a full inspection once a month and gets a daily inspection against a checklist every morning before it goes out. Any defects and the bus will not go on the road.

“This incident is being fully investigated.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.