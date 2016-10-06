Drummy excited at impact of adding Cox, Harrold and Roberts

Dermot Drummy is excited for the impact Dean Cox, Jordan Roberts and Matt Harrold can have on an already impressive Crawley Town outfit.

Imagine being unbeaten in five games in all competitions, having won four of those five and sitting in the play-off places with three of the club’s top talents all sidelined.

That’s a reality for Reds at the moment with Cox unable to play until January 2 due to his release at Leyton Orient, Matt Harrold out with an Achilles problem and Jordan Roberts, who looked so impressive in pre-season, feeling the effects of a hairline fracture of a toe.

No wonder then that Drummy is hoping they can keep up their impressive form for a little while yet, for when he has those three at his disposal as well as his current flourishing crop of players.

The head coach said: “We are doing really well without the players we are missing, some of our best, so I am looking forward to getting everyone back in in the new year.

“Dean Cox, Matt Harrold and Jordan Roberts are all to come back in, if we can keep this run going and get through the next two months, it would be a massive bonus. It’s exciting.”

While this weekend at Hartlepool will definitely come to quickly from Roberts, Drummy has no urge to rush him back again.

He added: “We do not want to rush Jordan, he has broken down already after we brought him back and we want to make sure this time.

“He has been ever so unlucky, having had it (injuries) happen last year at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and it is happening again.”

