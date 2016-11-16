Drummy: FA Cup exit gleaned refreshing sights and opportunities to play different ways

Dermot Drummy has reflected on the positives and is keen to take Crawley Town’s brave FA Cup showing into their League Two campaign.

Despite Reds crashing out in a 4-2 extra-time loss at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, the head coach revealed he saw some ‘refreshing sights’ and opportunities to play different ways.

Drummy has much favoured the 4-2-3-1 formation this season, which switches to a 4-5-1, but Reds looked dangerous when switching to a 4-4-2 at the Memorial Stadium.

The Crawley boss said: “If you can harness the spirit and keep them positive then that’s a good thing. We have to concentrate on the league campaign now.

“We had an opportunity I think to beat Bristol Rovers at home and it didn’t materialise because of the sending off.

“We went to a very good club with a great atmosphere and acquitted ourselves, it didn’t go our way, but I have to take a positive out of it that it is not three points in the league.

“It is a cup run we wanted that we aren’t going to get, but I have also seen some really refreshing sights in the players and it gives my opportunities to play a different way.”

After breaking his nose in the cup exit, Matt Harrold is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Mansfield along with Adi Yussuf and Chris Arthur, who both sustained injuries.

Drummy will assess the players with his medical team this week and added: “It could be just rest, rest for Jimmy (Smith) and Lewis (Young) that have done a lot of full 90s.

“James Collins is very robust, but I need to talk to the rest of the players and see where they are at and make sure we get a performance like this at Mansfield.”

