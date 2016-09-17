Drummy says changes paid off and that Crawley Town showed they can handle the pressure

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy says his new-look side showed they can handle the pressure in League Two as they ended their losing run at home to Luton Town.

Goals from James Collins and Enzio Boldewijn helped Reds get back to winning ways after three straight defeats.

The 2-0 victory came against an in-form Hatters side that started the day in third position in the table.

Drummy praised his defenders along with debutant goalkeeper Glenn Morris and said: “I am just pleased with the team spirit.

“Three defeats is pressure and it is how you deal with that pressure, sticking together, stay optimistic and work at what went wrong.

“I had to make some changes and it came off today, it means now there are places to be challenged for and the team has that winning ethic and winning spirit, it was very productive this weekend.

“ I have never been short of confidence, I have worked at a level and with some of the best players in the world. I am not being arrogant, but I understand winning and losing and not despairing.

“You can wear it on your face and you can curse, but I had to fight with the team today, I knew that. They were fantastic. There is a lovely feel around the club.

“We had two presses, one which Matt (Gray) devised and we worked on that first half and apart from the diagonal ball that was causing some problems to Andre (Blackman), we did well

“We changed it in the second half to get a fuller press with the two wide men, so tactically I thought it was good. In the end you have to defend to the hilt and we are not a big strong team at the moment, we are at where we are at.

“With the spirit, defensive quality and with Glenn (Morris) in goal, I thought we looked solid.”

Morris came into the side for his first start with Yusuf Mersin on the bench and Mitchell Beeney not included in the squad after his first start in the Stevenage Borough defeat.

Drummy said: “It was big decision and a tough one on Yusuf (Mersin) and Mitchell (Beeney), but they took it like men. I had a chat with Mitchell and for the first time he came across like a man.

“He took it and he is going to play for Chelsea on Monday. Yusuf accepted it as well and both went out and worked with Glenn before the game.

“They are young men and Glenn is an experienced keeper and I think today and he proved the decision was worth it.

“I am not a development coach, I have to stay in a job as well and Crawley are here to win. I am not here to develop at the cost of three points, I have to educate players it’s about winning three points and getting us up the table.”

