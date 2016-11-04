Eastbourne timings revealed for Sussex poppy train

Details have been released for the commemorative poppy train set to stop at Eastbourne next Saturday (November 12) for anyone who wants to pay their respects.

Southeastern is to run the train ahead of Remembrance Sunday, taking paying passengers on a round trip from London, through Kent and Sussex to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

To mark 100 years since the Battle of the Somme, the train will display a new design wrap and make a rare journey along the East Sussex coast.

It will leave London St Pancras at 8.22am and should stop at Eastbourne at 1.52pm, departing from the station at 2pm.

The train will travel along the Sussex coast, passing Lewes and Polegate before it approaches Eastbourne. It will then pass through Bexhill to arrive at its final seaside resort, Hastings.

After another short break, the service will take a circuitous route back to London St Pancras via Battle, Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, Sevenoaks, Bat and Ball, Swanley, Chislehurst, the Lee Spur, Dartford, Gravesend, Rochester, Gravesend, Ebbsfleet and High Speed 1.

It should arrive at its final stop at 5.58pm.

Since the first Poppy train, named after the Victoria Cross, was launched in 2014 to mark the 100-year anniversary of World War One, Southeastern’s special Poppy services alongside other charitable efforts have raised nearly £46,000 for the Legion.

Tickets are now on sale now for the special one-off service and can be bought from UK Rail Tours.

For more information call UK Rail Tours on 01438 715050 or visit www.ukrailtours.com/product/the-regency-javelin/