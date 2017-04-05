Easter rail services hit by engineering work

There will be no Southern and Gatwick Express train services on Easter Sunday to or from London Victoria station due to planned engineering works by Network Rail, the train operator confirmed today.

Most of Victoria services will be diverted to London Bridge and Gatwick Express passengers will be able to use Southern and Thameslink services to and from London.

Rail replacement services will run between Victoria and Streatham Hill/East Croydon.

There will also be some minor amendments to some other Southern and Thameslink services over the Easter bank holiday period.

Routes affected are:

On Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Monday 17 April:

Buses will replace trains between West Croydon and Epsom Downs

On Saturday 15 April:

Gatwick Express services will run half-hourly between Victoria and Brighton calling at Gatwick Airport.

On Sunday 16 April:

There will be no train service into or out of London Victoria.

There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express services operating from the station all day, but most Southern services will be diverted to run to/from London Bridge and Gatwick Express passengers can use Southern and Thameslink services to get into and out of London.

Buses will replace trains Barnham and Bognor Regis. However, until 9.20am, buses will also replace trains between Ford and Littlehampton.

Buses will replace trains between West Croydon and Sutton

Until 8.50am, buses will replace Thameslink trains between St Albans and West Hampstead Thameslink

Angie Doll, Southern’s Passenger Services Director said: “On Easter Sunday, passengers will still be able to get in and of London via London Bridge and Blackfriars stations. We’re sorry about the inconvenience but essential and necessary maintenance works are planned and are taking place over Easter when passenger volumes are lower than in the working week.”

Passengers are advised to check train times and availability by calling National Rail Enquiries on 08457 48 49 50 or nationalrail.co.uk.