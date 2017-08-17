A-Levels: Headteacher’s delight at Oriel

Have your say

A headteacher has shared his delight after his A-Level students recorded a 99 per cent pass rate.

Year 13 students from Oriel High School picked up their results today (Thursday August 17).

Headteacher Philip Stack, said: “We are delighted on behalf of our students.

“They have worked hard to achieve fantastic results that will open doors to a bright future.

“Their results are a credit to them, their families and the staff of Oriel High School and we wish our former Year 13 students every success for the future.”

This is the first year of results since the government reformed the A-Level system, adding content to 13 subjects and assessing them with end-of-term exams rather than course work.

Some 74 per cent of Oriel’s passes were at grades A*-C, with 17 per cent at A*.

Oriel Sixth Form’s BTEC National results also included some impressive performances, with 48 per cent of all BTEC outcomes being awarded at Distinction* level (these grades being equivalent to one A-Level grade A*).

Many students will now take the next step on their educational journey at university, studying courses ranging from law and engineering to biochemistry and music production.

Others will embark on higher apprenticeships in a range of employment sectors.