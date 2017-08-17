A-levels: 'Outstanding' results for Ifield Community College

Students at Ifield Community College have achieved a 99.1 per cent A-level pass rate, much to the delight of their proud principal.

Last year's pass rate was 97 per cent and Rob Corbett described the latest results as "outstanding".

He said: "Sixth Form results day is about securing young people’s futures.

"I am extremely proud of all of our students and the staff who have supported them so well. We set ambitious and challenging targets for our students, work with them to develop their confidence and provide an ethos in which they can study and thrive.”

The college reported that many of the students now heading off to university would be the first in their families to do so.

They will be studying subjects as diverse as interior design, analytical chemistry, biological sciences, computer science, fashion styling and international business.

Mr Corbett said there was a "noticeable change" in some of the chosen areas of study, reflecting the national picture, with most students choosing vocationally based university courses such as business and accountancy, sciences, nursing and computer science.

As for their destinations, the most popular choice was the University of Surrey, followed by Exeter, Brighton, King’s College London and Royal Holloway.

Others have chosen to take the apprenticeship route, gaining places at local employers such as BA and Marks & Spencer as well as specialised colleges such as BIMM for songwriting and music and Brinsbury College for animal care.

One student will be pursuing nursing through an apprenticeship rather than the university route and others will be heading into the RAF and Royal Navy.

Two of the young people won't be straying far, one having secured a full-time post at ICC and another signing up as an intern in the college's sports department.

Mr Corbett said: "We wish them all great success in their futures and we now look forward with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement to welcoming the new sixth form joining us in September.”