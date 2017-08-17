A-Levels: Thomas Bennett students are pass masters!

Every single A-Level and Btec student at Thomas Bennett Community College passed their exams this year.

The 100 per cent A*-E pass rate was made even sweeter by an increase in those achieving the top grades - and all who applied for university have been given a place.

Picture courtesy of Thomas Bennett Community College

Among the high achievers were Jack Foyster, Charlotte Simmons, Kate Demol, Grace Davies, Laiba Malik, Harry Poynton, Luke Scaife, Jasmine Alyas, Mahvish Banu and Caprice Hibberd.

Head of School Pauline Montalto and Head of Sixth Form Shouvick Ghosh said: "On behalf of the students we would like to thank the teaching staff and the many other members of staff who have given additional guidance and support to our students.

"Many of our students have achieved fantastic results, particularly in terms of their progress from their starting points, and have matched or exceeded national predictions."

They added: "As a result of their efforts and hard work all students who applied for university courses have successfully gained places.

Picture courtesy of Thomas Bennett Community College

"In addition, several students have obtained places on prestigious apprenticeships or in full time employment.

"Special congratulations to Jack Foyster who was a student in our football academy, achieved D*, D*, A in L3 Sport Double Award and A level Maths and will be starting a higher level training apprenticeship with Deloittes.

"Thanks must also go to the parents and carers and who have supported their children and the school throughout this cohort’s time at Thomas Bennett Community College.

"We wish all our students every success for the future."