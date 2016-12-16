All I Want For Christmas Is...a St Wilfrid's School festive video!

It's that time of year again - the St Wilfrid's School Christmas video is online!

The whole school got involved in this gem, which takes a sweeping tour through the school while staff and students lip-sync to Mariah Carey's hit All I Want For Christmas Is You - with various degrees of success!

There's something extra special about this year's festive offering as it launches the school's fundraising drive for Macmillan Cancer Care

The students have challenged headteacher Michael Ferry to run the Brighton Marathon in 2017 - a challenge he has accepted if the school can raise £8,000 in sponsorship money.

If they reach £9,000, he will run in a green wig!

Mr Ferry's fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-Ferry.

Given his colleagues and students have already raised £5,677.58, he should probably dig out his running shorts and brush his wig in preparation!

The video was put together by media technician Josh Smith.



Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.