Anti-terrorism strategy on agenda at teaching union public meeting

The government’s strategy to prevent children and young people from being drawn into terrorism will be on the agenda at a public meeting.

Kiri Tunks, of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), will be at Crawley Civic Hall, next to the town centre, in The Boulevard, on Wednesday (September 28) from 7-9pm, where she will speak about problems with the Prevent Strategy.

The meeting, organised by the West Sussex branch of the NUT, will also see Prof Merryn Hutchings ask whether our schools have become exam factories.

The speakers will be followed by a question and answer session on education issues.

