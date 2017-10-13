Back to school for nans and granddads

Nans and granddads went back to school as part of a special Grandparents’ Week – and raised £200 for charity in the process.

Children at Our Lady Queen of Heaven school, in Langley Green, showed off what they were learning and were delighted when their special guests joined their lessons.

Sharing pictures

The week was organised by the Arundel and Brighton Diocese and saw the nans and granddads join a celebration assembly before heading to the classroom.

At Our Lady, they took part in sandwich making with the Reception children as well as taking a selfie and creating handprints to compare sizes.

In Year 1, grandparents were asked to share some memories as part of the children’s Memory Box topic.

In Year 2, they played games and followed instructions as part of the literacy topic, while in Years 3 and 4 there was mosaic making as part of the children’s lessons about Romans.

The memory box

In Years 5 and 6, the subject was the Second World War - a very long time ago even for the grandparents - which saw them studying rationing and making oat cakes.

After lessons, the nans and granddads went to the school hall where they enjoyed a some much-deserved coffee and cake as part of the MacMillian Coffee Morning event. The morning raised over £200.

A school spokesman said: “This is now an annual event within the school’s calendar and all participants are looking forward to next year’s grandparents’ morning already!”

Learning from their elders

Domino effect