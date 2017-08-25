Big rise in pass rates at Oakwood

There was delight at Oakwood School, in Horley, which saw its GCSE pass rate rise by an impressive 9 per cent.

Some 65 per cent of students earned five standard passes at either A*-C or the new grades 4-7 in English and maths.

When it came to the tougher English and maths exams, 68 per cent made the grade.

The school reported that performances in the core subjects of English, maths and science had either improved or been maintained and looked set to be significantly better than national averages.

In addition, one in every seven students secured an individual total of at least 4 A*/A grades.

Special congratulations went to Emma Brittain, Katie Brittain, Thomas Bush, Charlotte Case Green, Lauren Day, Sam Dinnage, Tamzin Elliott, George Hastings, Benjamin Jeffries, Charlotte Locke, Joshua Marsh, Tilly Newton and Louie White, all of whom achieved seven or more A*/A grades.

Headteacher Simon Potten said “Virtually all subject areas have achieved a very positive set of outcomes which will equip our students well for the next stages of their lives.

“We are justifiably proud of all of the hard work of the teachers and students in making this such a positive set of results and look forward to further success in the future.”

