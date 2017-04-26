Chance to get hands-on with science and technology

The Memorial Gardens will be buzzing with science and technology when STEM in the Park comes to town.

The science fair will be in the gardens from 11am-4pm on Saturday May 20, offering hands-on activities for all the family, including reptile handling, solar cars and coding for kids - and it's all free.

Reptile handling will be part of the science and technology fair

Crawley STEMfest was launched to plug the skills gap among school leavers when it came to STEM subjects - science,technology, engineering and mathematics.

Co-ordinator Michelle Galley said 53 per cent of businesses expected to have difficulty recruiting STEM-skilled staff over the next three years.

She added: "The event, and indeed the STEMfest programme itself, is all with the aim of getting the next generation of young people to consider and pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers."

As such, employers and further education representatives will be at the fair giving advice to youngsters about what to study to build a career in STEM.

Hands-on experiments at STEMfest

To find out more about Crawley STEMfest, log on to www.crawleystemfest.co.uk .

