Dear Mrs May... children take plea for school cash to the Prime Minister

Fourteen headteachers and 15 students are on their way to London to take their fight for fairer school funding to the most famous front door in the country – 10 Downing Street.

The group will be representing every primary, secondary and special school in West Sussex when they hand over a letter addressed to Prime Minister Theresa May today (Tuesday October 18).

The letter will call on Mrs May to give West Sussex £20million – or £200 per pupil – to help ease the funding stranglehold that has a grip on the county’s schools.

Accompanied by MPs Tim Loughton (East Worthing/ Shoreham), Jeremy Quin (Horsham) and Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West), the headteachers making the journey are: Jules White (Tanbridge House, Horsham), Dawn Martin (Gossops Green Primary, Crawley), Anthony White (Pound Hill Juniors, Crawley), Grahame Robson (Manor Green College, Crawley), Shelley Dutson (St Mary’s Primary, Horsham), Becky Linford (Upper Beeding Primary), Julia Carey (North Mundham Primary), Rob Carter (St Paul’s Catholic College, Burgess Hill), Yvonne Watkins (Bourne Community College), Nick Wergan (Steyning Grammar School), Dave Carter (St Philip Howard Catholic High School, Barnham), Mark Anstiss (Felpham Community College) and Peter Woodman (The Weald, Billingshurst).

Mrs Martin, Mrs Linford, Mr Wergan and Mr Robson have been chosen to hand over the letter at the black door with some of the children.

As things stand, £4,198 per pupil is given to each school in West Sussex – £402 per pupil less than the national average, and £1,800 per pupil less than the amount given to some London borough schools.

Neighbouring counties East Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire receive £4,443.58, £4,301.54 and £4,269.41 per pupil respectively.

