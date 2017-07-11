Delight for new headteacher as school is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

A delighted headteacher has praised the work of her team after their school was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

St Andrew’s School, in Weald Drive, Furnace Green, underwent a two-day inspection in June and the findings were published on Monday (July 10).

Ofsted Report St Andrew's CoE Primary School has had a good Ofsted report with, "good" in every category. Pictured is Deborah Packham (Head Teacher) with children from reception to year 6. Crawley, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 11/07/2017 LP170163 SUS-171107-140201008

Deborah Packham, who took over as head in September, said: “I am delighted with this outcome and would like to thank each member of the team for the contribution they have made.

“The support of the wider school community, including governors, has been invaluable.”

St Andrew’s was rated ‘requires improvement’ in June 2015, and the journey to ‘good’ was not a simple one.

In January 2016, one inspector said he had “serious concerns” about the way things were progressing – this was followed by the resignation of headteacher Elizabeth Dickenson.

There were no such concerns in this latest report.

Lead inspector Dom Cook said: “Leaders have worked diligently to deliver swift and effective school improvement.

“Their determined efforts to rapidly improve pupils’ outcomes have been tenacious.

“The work of the newly appointed headteacher and deputy headteacher has been particularly effective.

“As a result, teaching and learning and pupils’ progress have improved significantly.”

Pupils’ behaviour was seen to be good, and Mr Cook said the youngsters respected the high expectations staff had of them.

He also noted attendance rates had “improved significantly”.

His report said pupils in Key Stage 2 were making better progress this year, particularly in English and maths.

Despite the praise, Mrs Packham said no one at St Andrew’s was complacent.

She added: “As the report says, we know the next steps we need to take to make the school even better and that will be our priority now.”

Hywel Thomas, chairman of governors said: “This is a fantastic result and testament to the hard work and leadership of Mrs Packham and the deputy, Mrs Wise.

“The whole staff and school community has pulled together and their efforts have paid off.”

St Andrew’s will be holding opening mornings in the autumn for children starting school in September 2018.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.