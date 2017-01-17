Delight for school after Ofsted inspection

A headteacher has shared her delight after her school was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Copthorne Junior School had been told to improve following its last inspection, in 2014, but the news was much better this time around.

A two-day inspection was carried out at the end of November and the findings were published on January 13. Lead inspector David Cousins rated the school ‘good’ in all areas.

Headteacher Joanna Francis said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection which clearly reflects the improvement in the school. We are particularly pleased that the report acknowledges the good teaching and learning that takes place here at Copthorne CE Junior School.”

She added: “I would like to thank all the staff, governors, parents and pupils who have made this possible.”

The improved quality of teaching was a highlight of Mr Cousins’ report.

He said: “Most of the inconsistencies in the quality of teaching, learning and assessment across the school identified in the last inspection have been eradicated due to good training and development opportunities.”

He added: “In discussions, many pupils told us that the best thing about their school is their teachers ‘because they help us to learn’.”

When it came to the achievements of the children, Mr Cousins said almost all groups were now making good progress, particularly in reading and writing.

He found high numbers were using language effectively and writing maturely, while their good attitudes to learning, coupled with well-developed computer skills and improved literacy skills, meant they were well prepared for the step up to secondary school.

Mr Cousins listed a couple of points for future improvement to help Copthorne Juniors achieve the top ‘outstanding’ rating.

One centred on attendance.

While pupils enjoyed going to school, the attendance of a few children from vulnerable groups had been lower than their peers. Mr Cousins said leaders had to reinforce the need for regular attendance for all pupils.

Following comments from some parents, leaders were also advised to ensure mums and dads were more clearly informed about the progress of their children.

To read the report in full, log on to Ofsted website.



