’Excellent’ set of A-level results for Christ’s Hospital School

Christ’s Hospital pupils and their teachers have today been celebrating an ‘excellent’ set of A-level results.

Almost half – 48 per cent – of students secured grades A* to A with 76 per cent of students securing grades A* to B.

A further 15 per cent of students secured A* grades.

Overall, the average UCAS points achieved by a pupil was 136 which equates to AAB.

There were some notable individual achievements including Isaac Hayden who achieved five A* grades and will study maths at Glasgow, Temi Adeyemi with four A* grades and one A, who will now study Natural Sciences at Cambridge, and Hareef Asunramu with three A* grades and one A who is planning to study medicine at Imperial.

Ben Johnstone achieved three A* grades and heads to Imperial next year – after deferring – to study maths, Charles Lillywhite secured three A* grades and one A and now prepares to study natural sciences at Durham, Michael Hobson obtained two A* grades and one A to get onto the maths course at Oxford and Remus Goldsmith got the two A* grades and one A required to study engineering at Bristol.

Tomaz O’Donoghue and IB Diploma pupils Phoebe Thornhill and Beatrix Crinnion have also confirmed places at Oxbridge.

In terms of university places, 62 per cent of the 146 pupils who chose to apply through UCAS this year achieved their first place, with 85 per cent achieving their first or second choice and a vast majority going to a Russell Group University.

In addition, nine pupils are awaiting their international application.

Students Lorna Lam and Lucas Ng are off to study in America, and Guilietta Weber who is off to Switzerland. In addition, several others have made successful applications to universities in Germany and Hong Kong.

Temi Adeyemi, who is celebrating her place at Cambridge, said: “When you come to Christ’s Hospital, you fall in love with the place.

“The School has an element of grandeur about it that just makes you fall in love with it.

“Before coming here, I didn’t really enjoy any particular subject; I just did okay at everything. At CH (Christ’s Hospital), I have discovered what I enjoy the most and I have made the most diverse range of friends you could ever imagine.”

Simon Reid, headmaster of Christ’s Hospital, added: “We have a consistently good record of attainment at Christ’s Hospital and this is another excellent year, particularly as it is the first set of results following the new demanding linear A level course.

“It is particularly encouraging that this talented group of pupils, who were fully involved in the broader curricular life of a busy boarding school, have performed so well in their academic subjects.

“It is also pleasing for me to learn that Christ’s Hospital has contributed to a national trend: a record number of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds securing places at university.”

Christ’s Hospital sixth form pupils also have the benefit of being offered three courses: the broader International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, A2 levels and the Cambridge Pre-U.

The results for pupils taking the IB course were announced in July.

In 2017, Christ’s Hospital pupils achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with more than a quarter of the cohort gaining 40 points or more (out of a maximum possible 45). Almost two thirds achieved 36 points or higher which is equivalent to A*A*AA at A2 level (or 523 UCAS points).