Eighty-eight girls from Langley Green Primary School have taken part in their own Race for Life event.

The children joined female members of staff to run 1k and 5k round the school field in Stagelands on Thursday (June 29).

Race for Life at Langley Green School

So far they have raised £256.70 for Cancer Research.

Congratulations to them all!



