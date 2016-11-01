‘Glowing’ first report for new pre-school

The director of a new pre-school said he was delighted after a he and his team sailed through their first Ofsted inspection.

Early Steps Pre-school, based at Waterlea Adventure Playground, in Furnace Green, was rated ‘good’ by inspector Janet Thouless, with the children’s personal development, behaviour and welfare judged ‘outstanding’.

SUS-160111-143946001

The pre-school opened in February 2015, and director Thomas Hilton-Lee described this first rating as “a massive achievement”.

He added: “The report itself was absolutely glowing. It’s amazing.”

In her report, Ms Thouless said the children at Early Steps were “well prepared” for the step up to primary education.

She added: “Staff support children exceptionally well and praise their achievements, which helps to support children’s self-esteem and emotional well-being.

SUS-160111-144001001

“Staff take the time to get to know children and they use what they know about children’s interests to plan activities that excite and engage them.

“All children, including those who have special educational needs or disability, are supported well. They are all extremely eager to play and explore.”

Early Steps will hold an open day on Thursday November 17 from 9am-2pm for those wishing to enrol children for January 2017.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.