'Good' result for pre-school

An Ofsted inspector has heaped praise on staff and children at a Furnace Green pre-school.

Inspector Ben Parsons rated Piglits, in Waterlea, as ‘good’ in all areas, matching its previous rating from 2014.

Mr Parsons described managers Rosemarie Masters and Deborah Oakes as “highly qualified and experienced” and added: “They create a very positive atmosphere where parents and children feel valued and supported.”

All children at Piglits, which is based in the 7th Crawley Scout HQ, were seen to be making good progress and quickly gaining the skills they needed for the step up to primary school.

Describing the youngsters as “happy, confident and secure”, Mr Parsons also recognised the “strong mathematical skills” they were developing and their excitement when choosing from the “wide variety of activities” the pre-school offered.