Head ‘immensely proud’ of A-level students

A 99 per cent A-Level pass rate by her students has left one headteacher “immensely proud”.

One-third of the A-Level grades achieved by students at Hazelwick, in Three Bridges, were A* or A, more than half (55 per cent) were between A* and B, and 81 per cent A*-C.

A-Level results day at Hazelwick SUS-170821-114839001

Headteacher Ann Fearon said: “We are immensely proud of all our students’ performance. This excellent year group showed great engagement and commitment throughout their time at Hazelwick and they fully deserve their success.

“The school is delighted to have helped this year’s Upper Sixth students complete their education at Hazelwick with such fantastic achievements.

“These young adults are our future and they can begin the next chapter of their lives with pride and confidence.”

Among the success stories were: Tom Jellicoe, Ryan Jones and Andrew Woods, who all earned four A*s, Reece Chapling, who earned three A*s and an A, Callum Lawford and Manjot Sidhu, earned three A* A* A*, while Selena Burfield, Tim Hawkins, Neil Lakhani, Rahul Patel and Laura Stocker all earned two A*s and an A.

A-Level results day at Hazelwick SUS-170821-114738001

A total of 28 students gained at least one A*, with 35 earning three or more straight A*/A grades.

Three students have gained places at Cambridge University, while four will be studying medicine and four more dentistry at other universities.

Ms Fearon added: “We are very optimistic that, with these excellent results, the vast majority will be able to progress to their university of choice.

“These fine results are the reward for two years of dedication and hard work from students and teachers alike – our students have once again risen to the challenge admirably!

A-Level results day at Hazelwick SUS-170821-114750001

“We are not only proud of our sixth formers’ academic success, but also immensely grateful for the enormous contribution they have made to the wider life of the school community.”

A-Level results day at Hazelwick SUS-170821-114852001