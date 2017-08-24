Head pays tribute to dedication of GCSE students

The headteacher of Oriel High School has paid tribute to the “dedication and commitment” of his GCSE students.

While not releasing his school’s results in full, in line with all other schools in Crawley, Philip Stack said he and his team were “delighted” with the students’ performances and “the way in which they conducted themselves during two years of challenging curriculum and school reform”.

SUS-170824-164954001

Mr Stack said the English and Mathematics departments met the challenges of the new GCSE courses “with professionalism, commitment and energy”.

He added: “We are delighted with these results. Our Year 11 students worked very hard in preparation for their examinations and truly deserve this success.

“In the vast majority of cases our students have made outstanding progress and met or exceeded their ambitious and challenging individual targets. I am very proud of them and their achievements.

“I am also very grateful to the staff for their dedication and commitment and to our families for their support.

SUS-170824-165005001

“These results are a real credit to our students and demonstrate the strong sense of partnership at our school.”