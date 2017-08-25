Impressive results at Holy Trinity

There were some impressive GCSE and BTEC results at Holy Trinity School, Gossops Green, which left staff and students celebrating.

Congratulating the youngsters, headteacher Rev Chrissie Millwood said: “As we know from the national press this has been a particularly challenging year and these students have been the first to complete the new GCSEs in English and maths – qualifications which have been described as significantly harder than previously.

“We are all extremely proud of their achievements and the way in which they have embraced the challenges presented to them as the first cohort to undertake these brand new courses.

“We are confident that these results will be a stepping stone for these young people to further success.”

Amongst the top achievers were:

Bethany Biggs, who earned a grade 9, two grade 8s, five A*s and three A grades

Lily Hadfield - 9 9 8 A* A* A* A* A* A* A* A

Aimee Hawksley - 9 9 7 A* A* A* A* A* A A A

Erin Leachman - 9 7 6 A* A* A* A* A* A* A* A*

Anya-Niamh Tidey - 9 8 7 A* A* A* A* A* A* A* A*

Alexander Newton - 8 8 8 A* A* A* A* A* A* A* A

Christopher Martin - 9 9 7 A*A*A*A*A*A A A

Thomas Lappage - 8 8 7 A* A* A* A* A* A A A

Musa Siddiqui - 8 8 7 A* A* A* A A B B C

Aleeza Fazil - 9 9 6 A* A* A A A A A

Loreta Ozolina - 9 8 8 A* A* A A A A A C

Al-Maz Ahmad - 9 6 5 A* A * A* A A A B C

Younis Ainine - 9 8 7 A* A* A A A A B B

Rimsha Aziz - 9 8 7 A* A* A A A A A A

Jaymisha Nayee - 9 8 7 A* A A A A A B B

Rev Millwood added: “Our teachers and support staff equally deserve praise for their excellent work which enables our students to enjoy this success.

“I know that our students appreciate the excellent teaching and support that they receive within the school.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the majority of our own students back to the Sixth Form, where students from other schools and colleges are also warmly welcomed.

“We also wish those who are moving on to new opportunities every success in the future.”

In line with all other schools in Crawley, Holy Trinity did not publish its full results.